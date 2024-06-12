Husband dead, wife hurt in Southeast DC hit-and-run

A husband is dead and his wife is in the hospital after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

Police are looking for a vehicle they said struck a husband and wife in Southeast D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police) Police are looking for a vehicle they said struck a husband and wife in Southeast D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police) A man is dead and his wife is in the hospital after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said they first got a call just after noon about a woman who was struck by a car near the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Naylor Road. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, said D.C. police Commander Jaron Hickman in a news conference.

Police then got a call around the same time about a man on Denver Street near Naylor Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with critical injuries, who then died at the scene.

Police said the two were struck by the same car on Alabama Avenue.

The man got lodged under the car and was dragged to Denver Street behind a shopping center

The driver of the car sped off eastbound along the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast, police said.

D.C. police are looking for a white Ford Taurus with damage to the front bumper and windshield.

MPD is searching for the vehicle pictured below in reference to a fatal hit and run crash investigation in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE. Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. pic.twitter.com/lSmNGI143E — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 12, 2024

Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Police are also looking for video footage from businesses in the area.

Below is the area where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.