Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Husband dead, wife hurt…

Husband dead, wife hurt in Southeast DC hit-and-run

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

June 12, 2024, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Police are looking for a vehicle they said struck a husband and wife in Southeast D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police)

A man is dead and his wife is in the hospital after a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

D.C. police said they first got a call just after noon about a woman who was struck by a car near the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Naylor Road. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, said D.C. police Commander Jaron Hickman in a news conference.

Police then got a call around the same time about a man on Denver Street near Naylor Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with critical injuries, who then died at the scene.

Police said the two were struck by the same car on Alabama Avenue.

The man got lodged under the car and was dragged to Denver Street behind a shopping center

The driver of the car sped off eastbound along the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast, police said.

D.C. police are looking for a white Ford Taurus with damage to the front bumper and windshield.

Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Police are also looking for video footage from businesses in the area.

Below is the area where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Veronica Canales

Veronica Canales is an Associate Producer and Weekend Overnight Producer at WTOP.

veronica.canales@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up