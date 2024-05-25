Veterans celebrate the 20th anniversary of World War II Memorial opening

The World War II Memorial in D.C. celebrated its 20th anniversary on Saturday by honoring the men and women who died during the worldwide engagement.

The Joint Armed Forces Color Guard presenting the colors. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Joint Chiefs Vice Chairman Adm. Christopher Grady speaks during the ceremony. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert World War II veterans remember those who passed and lay wreaths at the Freedom Wall, where 4,048 gold stars each represent the 100 service members killed in the conflict. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert A World War II veteran lays a wreath. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert A World War II veteran stands up and salutes the crowd. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

“Today, we pay homage to the millions of brave men and women who answered freedom’s call in its hour of greatest need,” Joint Chiefs Vice Chairman Adm. Christopher Grady said during the ceremony.

Several veterans from the war were there to remember those who passed and lay wreaths at the Freedom Wall where 4,048 gold stars each represent the 100 service members who were killed in the conflict.

“Everyone of them represents a big, big part of our civilization,” World War II Merchant Marine veteran Dave Yoho said while describing some of the impossible odds they faced, such as D-Day.

Master Sergeant Harry Miller was just 16 years old when he fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He along with few other veterans share a sacred bond.

“I always get very emotional about this because it means so much to me. … I just can’t help myself when I get here, I feel like this is where I belong. I don’t know why but I just feel like this is my place,” Miller said.

Navy Lt. Commander Jeffery Donahue, 101, was thankful for the support of strangers on this day.

“Very appreciative,” Donahue said. “That’s what we did it for.”

Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur, who was responsible for a bill to create the World War II Memorial in 1987, was honored for her efforts in front of the central fountain.

“The World War II Memorial was built to honor the human sacrifice that defines the 20th century’s profound achievement,” Kaptur said.

