Mayor Bowser makes splash as outdoor pool season begins in DC

Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the start of pool season in D.C. on Friday with a splash.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation welcomed members of the Ward 8 community to the Anacostia Recreation Center on Friday to celebrate the unofficial start of summer with the annual “Jump in, DC.”

The celebration — which marks the beginning of outdoor pool season in The District — is in its fourth year, after D.C. was rated by Trust for Public Land’s Annual ParkScore Index as having the best park system in the United States.

Last year, Mayor Bowser kicked off the pool season by jumping into the pool herself. This year, the tradition continued.

Thennie Freeman, director of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, said that last year, D.C. Council member Christina Henderson made a bet that she would jump in the pool only if Bowser jumped in.

“I think we learned that you should always bet on Bowser,” Freeman said. “[Bowser] is a woman of her word.”

“So, to answer the question, yes, I will be jumping in the pool,” Bowser said before taking the plunge feet first.

The event included dancing from area groups, food, games and music from WPGC’s DJ Flexx.

In D.C., 22 pools and 32 spray parks will open across all eight wards on Saturday, May 25.

You can find locations, hours and more information about indoor and outdoor pools and spray parks on DPR’s website.

