DC bakery famous for panda-pops delighted as beloved bears return to National Zoo

Across the street from the main entrance of the Smithsonian's National Zoo, "Baked by Yael" has fed hungry tourists sweet treats for over 10 years. — including its famous Panda-Pops.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Local bakery famous for panda pops thrives as pandas return to DC

Across the street from the main entrance of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, sits a kosher bakery: “Baked by Yael.” The Cleveland Park staple has fed hungry tourists sweet treats for more than 10 years. The owner, Yael Krigman, serves a selection of nut-free and gluten-free treats that are a favorite for zoo visitors and D.C. locals alike, but it’s their panda-pops that are the most popular.

“Our store has been open for almost a decade, and we’ve been selling panda-pops almost that entire time.” Krigman told WTOP.

Including when the giant pandas left last year.

“It was a real bummer. Honestly. I mean, they’re so cute and fluffy, just in general,” she said. “But also, they were really great for business. When the pandas left, it definitely affected business.”

“Baked by Yael” is just one of many businesses in the area with an array of panda-themed items. It was hard for these shops when their “mascots” left town.

Luckily, it was announced this week that giant pandas are set to return to the National Zoo by the end of the year.

Zoo officials said that China will send a new pair of pandas, male Bao Li and female Qing Bao, under a 10-year breeding and research agreement.

“We’re thrilled to announce the next chapter of our breeding and conservation partnership begins by welcoming two new bears, including a descendant of our beloved panda family, to Washington, D.C.,” said Brandie Smith, the zoo’s director. “This historic moment is proof positive our collaboration with Chinese colleagues has made an irrefutable impact.”

Reacting to that announcement, one woman visiting “Baked by Yael” from Colorado, said, “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, the pandas are coming back. Exciting!'”

She added, “I think, in our hearts, we knew that they would be coming back.”

Said Krigman, who continued to sell panda-pops even after the giant bears left, “They’ve just been such a huge part of our business and D.C. and really the whole country.”



Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.