Stumpy, DC’s famous cherry blossom tree, dead at 25

Stumpy, a well-known cherry blossom tree at D.C.'s Tidal Basin, has died at the estimated age of 25, the National Park Service said.

File photo of Stumpy, the cherry blossom tree at the Tidal Basin in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) File photo of Stumpy, the cherry blossom tree at the Tidal Basin in D.C. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) Stumpy, a crowd-favorite cherry blossom tree at D.C.’s Tidal Basin, has died at the estimated age of 25. It was the victim of failing seawalls requiring repair, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

Stumpy’s exact age had been unknown for years due to a lack of countable rings inside its hollowed trunk.

As hollow as its stump may have been, many people said Stumpy was a tiny cherry blossom tree with a whole lot of heart — and one with a whole lot of fans. Stumpy was slight yet iconic, capturing the hearts of D.C. residents and tourists who were all rooting for the little tree through its final moments.

Born and raised in the tough waters of the Tidal Basin, Stumpy was known amongst its arboreal peers as a sweetheart and even a class clown. It especially loved to take photos with visitors, never allowing its mounting health concerns to compromise its flowery smile.

During his last bloom, visitors came to the Tidal Basin to share hopes and well wishes for the little cherry tree that could, encouraging the National Parks Service to #SaveStumpy any way it could.

Stumpy first stepped into the spotlight circa 2020, when it went viral on Reddit for being compared to one user’s love life.

Leading up to its death, it entered what tree doctors called a “mortality spiral” — dealing with old age, it also had sun scalding on its bark, advancing fungi, and lived in depleted and compacted soils.

Stumpy died on May 24; it was one of approximately 150 trees removed between the Thomas Jefferson Memorial and Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial.

Stumpy is survived by thousands of family members and friends in the U.S. and internationally, with many relatives in Japan.

Thank you, @NatlParkService, for caring for the 112-year-old gift of cherry trees 🌸. We visited #TidalBasin to honor #Stumpy, one of our most beloved symbols of 🇯🇵-🇺🇸 friendship. Your legacy will live on, nurturing future generations of friendship ❤️. pic.twitter.com/t3hg3MhL09 — Japan Embassy DC🌸 (@JapanEmbDC) March 22, 2024

After Stumpy’s loss, the National Park Service said 274 more cherry trees will be replanted in the area.

Arborists also grabbed clippings from Stumpy in the hopes of expanding its lineage and keeping the tilted titan of the Tidal Basin around for years to come. Those little ones will hopefully be propagated and grow up to be just as impactful as their Prunus parent.

