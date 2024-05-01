1 man dead, 2 others injured in Southeast DC shooting

A man suffered critical injuries when three people were shot early Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C., according to police.

A man is dead and two others were injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C., according to police.

Officers were called to D Street SE for reports of a shooting at about 12:50 a.m.

Police found three adults, two men and one woman, injured with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital.

Police told WTOP one of the men was found “unconscious” and “barely breathing” at the scene. He later died in the hospital.

The other two adults were conscious and breathing. They remain hospitalized.

Police are still investigating the shooting and do not have any suspect information to share at this time.

The approximate location of the shooting is on the map below.

