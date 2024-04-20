Police: Puppy, property stolen in Northwest DC home burglary

Police in D.C. are seeking information to help them locate “Smoke,” an 11-week-old puppy, stolen in a home burglary on Thursday.

Police in D.C. are seeking information to help them locate a puppy that was stolen Thursday in a home burglary in Northwest, according to a news release.

On Thursday evening, sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., police said a suspect entered a home in the 4800 block of Illinois Avenue in Northwest, stealing property and a puppy before fleeing the scene.

Police said the puppy is an 11-week-old American Bulldog and Mastiff mix named Smoke.

This incident is one of several similar ones that have plagued The District in recent months, including a Doberman puppy stolen at gunpoint in Southeast, a pit bull puppy taken during a Southeast burglary, and the dognapping of several French bulldogs.

D.C. police ask that anyone with knowledge of this incident call (202) 727-9099 or text the police department’s a tip to 50411.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the incident occurred:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.