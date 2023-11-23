Live Radio
Doberman puppy stolen at gunpoint in Southeast DC

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

November 23, 2023, 12:02 AM

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding multiple suspects who robbed a man in Southeast D.C. of his dog.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., according to a release from the police department, a man was walking his dog — described as a brown and tan Doberman puppy — in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE. Police said the suspects approached him and pulled out a handgun, demanding he give them the puppy and his shoes.

Police have released photos of the suspects who were captured by surveillance cameras:

Suspects captured by surveillance camera
The suspects who stole a man’s dog and shoes in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. (Courtesy Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspects or about this incident should call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s tip line at 50411.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

