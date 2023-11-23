Doberman puppy stolen at gunpoint in Southeast DC

D.C. police are asking for the public's help in finding multiple suspects who robbed a man in Southeast D.C. of his dog.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., according to a release from the police department, a man was walking his dog — described as a brown and tan Doberman puppy — in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE. Police said the suspects approached him and pulled out a handgun, demanding he give them the puppy and his shoes.

Police have released photos of the suspects who were captured by surveillance cameras:

Anyone with information about the suspects or about this incident should call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s tip line at 50411.