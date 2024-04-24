Father and 5-year-old daughter shot in Northeast DC

A man and his young daughter are in the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot in the Fort Totten neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

A man and his young daughter are in the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot in the Fort Totten neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

Police told WTOP that an altercation broke out around midnight between the father and another person in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE. Officers believe the two knew each other before the dispute.

The suspect then opened fire and struck both the man and his 5-year-old daughter. Police said both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been identified and an investigation is underway, according to police.

A map with the approximate location of the shooting is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.