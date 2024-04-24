Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Father and 5-year-old daughter…

Father and 5-year-old daughter shot in Northeast DC

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

April 24, 2024, 9:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man and his young daughter are in the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot in the Fort Totten neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

Police told WTOP that an altercation broke out around midnight between the father and another person in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE. Officers believe the two knew each other before the dispute.

The suspect then opened fire and struck both the man and his 5-year-old daughter. Police said both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been identified and an investigation is underway, according to police.

A map with the approximate location of the shooting is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

emily.venezky@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up