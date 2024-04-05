Live Radio
DC man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 killing of woman during marijuana sale

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

April 5, 2024, 10:03 AM

A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges for fatally shooting a woman in 2020 during a marijuana sale.

Karlos Kinney, 24 of Southeast D.C., shot and killed Resha Blount, 25, in her apartment in the 900 block of New Jersey on April 30, 2020, prosecutors said.

Kinney was arrested days later on May 5, 2020, and initially charged with second-degree murder while armed.

According to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C., Blount and Kinney knew each other and she had bought marijuana from him in the past. On the day of her killing, there was an argument over the quality and price of the marijuana that Kinney was selling. When the argument escalated, Blount told him to leave, and he pulled out a gun and shot her, prosecutors said.

D.C. police found Blount dead on the floor of her apartment, with multiple gunshot wounds.

In addition to pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter while armed in Blount’s killing, Kinney has also pleaded guilty to assault with significant bodily injury for stabbing a fellow inmate, Jordan Jones, in November 2022 while both were being detained at the D.C. Jail

Kinney is set to be sentenced in D.C. Superior Court on June 21.

