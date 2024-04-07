DC day care owner honored for evacuating 16 kids ahead of gas explosion

A Southeast D.C. day care operator was honored Saturday for helping save the lives of 16 children at the Baby Einstein Child Development Center in January.

D.C. day care operator Regina Snead was honored Saturday for helping save the lives of 16 children at the Baby Einstein Child Development Center in January. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano D.C. day care operator Regina Snead was honored Saturday for helping save the lives of 16 children at the Baby Einstein Child Development Center in January. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano D.C. day care operator Regina Snead was honored Saturday for helping save the lives of 16 children at the Baby Einstein Child Development Center in January. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano D.C. day care operator Regina Snead was honored Saturday for helping save the lives of 16 children at the Baby Einstein Child Development Center in January. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

A Southeast D.C. day care operator was honored Saturday for helping save the lives of 16 children at the Baby Einstein Child Development Center in January.

There were 16 children inside the center on Marion Barry Avenue, in the heart of Anacostia, when the day care center’s owner and director Regina Snead smelled the distinctive odor of natural gas.

She promptly led the evacuation of the children and her staff — and about 30 minutes later, the gas leak touched off an explosion that demolished the convenience store next door and damaged the day care.

A proclamation issued by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reads, in part: ” … to Ms. Regina Snead for her professionalism that saved the lives of 16 D.C. children … District residents owe you an enormous debt of gratitude for your courage and your extraordinary commitment to providing a stable, loving and nurturing child care.”

At a festive gathering Saturday afternoon, a jazz trio played while friends and supporters of Snead congratulated her and took part in a silent auction aimed at raising money for a new home for the day care center.

Snead has consistently credited her staff with the safe evacuation of the children.

“I’m just grateful that everyone recognized that it took some very special people and some special skills to get the children out,” Snead said

D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly also issued a commendation to Snead and her staff in the form of a plaque, which reads: “Presented to the Baby Einstein Child Development Center, in recognition of your quick actions to evacuate the child day care center which saved the lives of children and staff on January 18, 2024.”

Chief Donnelly later spoke to reporters about Snead’s heroic actions.

“When someone reacts so appropriately and you see the results so clearly that people’s lives were saved, it’s very rewarding,” Donnelly said. “It’s remarkable and it’s something we should celebrate.”

Snead’s day care center is in temporary quarters while she searches for suitable space to relocate.

She is hoping to raise $250,000 via a GoFundMe campaign for the day care center.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.