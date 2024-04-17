Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 17 people displaced after…

17 people displaced after apartment building fire in Northeast DC

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

April 15, 2024, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Apartment building with significant fire damage
An apartment building suffered significant damage following a fire early Monday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Burned apartment building
Damage from a Northeast apartment building fire early Monday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Firefighters outside burned apartment building
Firefighters outside of a burned apartment building early Monday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Firefighters outside burned apartment building
Firefighters gather outside a burned apartment building in Northwest D.C. early Monday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
FIre engine on scene of apartment building fire
A D.C. Fire and EMS engine on the scene of a Northeast apartment building fire early Monday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
(1/5)
Apartment building with significant fire damage
Burned apartment building
Firefighters outside burned apartment building
Firefighters outside burned apartment building
FIre engine on scene of apartment building fire

Fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment building fire that left 17 people displaced in Northeast D.C. early Monday morning.

Heavy fire went through the roof and “all floors” of a two-story brick apartment building in the 300 block of Seaton Place in Northeast, acting D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Anthony Kelleher said in a video statement.

About 100 firefighters were among the first responders to arrive on the scene, starting at 12:05 a.m. Kelleher said flames spread to neighboring properties as they attempted to contain the fire.

Seventeen adults and two dogs were displaced from 10 apartment units, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. No injuries were reported.

The building is near McKinley Technology High School in the District’s Eckington neighborhood.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services, The Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region and the Ward 5 Council Office are helping displaced residents.

A map of the area where the fire happened is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up