17 people displaced after apartment building fire in Northeast DC

Fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment building fire that left 17 people displaced in Northeast D.C. early Monday morning.

An apartment building suffered significant damage following a fire early Monday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS Damage from a Northeast apartment building fire early Monday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS Firefighters outside of a burned apartment building early Monday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS Firefighters gather outside a burned apartment building in Northwest D.C. early Monday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS A D.C. Fire and EMS engine on the scene of a Northeast apartment building fire early Monday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Heavy fire went through the roof and “all floors” of a two-story brick apartment building in the 300 block of Seaton Place in Northeast, acting D.C. Fire and EMS Chief Anthony Kelleher said in a video statement.

About 100 firefighters were among the first responders to arrive on the scene, starting at 12:05 a.m. Kelleher said flames spread to neighboring properties as they attempted to contain the fire.

Seventeen adults and two dogs were displaced from 10 apartment units, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. No injuries were reported.

This video shows the intensity of the 2 Alarm fire on Seaton Place NE battled overnight by #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/k6gE4GOuJA — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 15, 2024

The building is near McKinley Technology High School in the District’s Eckington neighborhood.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services, The Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region and the Ward 5 Council Office are helping displaced residents.

A map of the area where the fire happened is below.

