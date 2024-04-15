‘Heartbreaking’: DC neighbors devastated, fed up with gun violence after drive-by shooting death of 15-year-old girl

A 15-year-old girl was killed Sunday night when D.C. police say suspects inside a vehicle fired shots at a group of people outside a Southeast apartment building.

The drive-by shooting happened in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast, just before 11 p.m., according to police.

“This neighborhood is dangerous to be honest,” said Tiera Liverpool who lives right by the crime scene. “It’s like the kids can’t even sit outside without something happening.”

After being shot, police said the teenage girl went inside the apartment building, where she was found by officers.

The girl died at the scene.

She has been identified by police as Niomi Russell, 15, of Northwest.

Liverpool said her 16-year-old daughter was friends with Russell, and that they were together hanging out with friends when the shooting happened.

“It was heartbreaking,” Liverpool said. “For my child to have to see another child, which is our friend, lose her life in front of her — she is devastated.”

Liverpool added, “My daughter is traumatized because she had to sit here and see it and she literally had to apply pressure to her neck from her bleeding.”

Police didn’t give any description of possible suspects or the vehicle involved, but investigators placed a lookout on a silver SUV with a black top.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 202-727-9099. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

“It crushed me to see them bring a 15-year-old girl’s lifeless body out,” said Liverpool. “Every time you turn around, one of the kids getting killed. We’re losing too many kids.”

