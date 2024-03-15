Rock ‘n’ Roll running series shuts down streets all over DC on Saturday

The 2024 St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is heading through D.C. Saturday morning, shutting down streets throughout many neighborhoods and around the National Mall.

The 2024 St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series will be jogging through the District on Saturday morning, shutting down streets throughout many D.C. neighborhoods and around the National Mall.

Runners will be charting either a 5K or half marathon course, with the shorter race starting at 7:45 a.m. and half-marathon runners taking off a shortly after at 8 a.m. on March 16. Some street closures will only take place Saturday morning, while other streets will be shut down on Friday night for extensive set up and last till Saturday night.

Runners taking on the 5K will make their way up to D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood from the U.S. Capitol building, snaking up through Mount Vernon Triangle before completing their loop. The half marathon will make a larger loop around the entire city, with runners starting at the middle of the National Mall and taking a small detour into Virginia on the Arlington Memorial Bridge before making a large loop around the city that also ends at the Capitol building.

The street closures for the two races are outlined below. For an exact map of the courses, check the Rock ‘n’ Roll website.

D.C. police said the following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” on Saturday, March 16, from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 7th Street 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Street to Virginia Avenue, NW Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to C Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 15, to approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, to approximately noon on Saturday, March 16:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 16, from 6 a.m. to approximately noon:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

1800 block of C Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Street to Virginia Avenue, NW Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to C Street, NW

