Prince George’s Co. man dead after DC tunnel crash at Massachusetts Avenue exit

A Prince George's County, Maryland, man is dead after his car struck a light pole, following an initial hit-and-run crash with another vehicle in a D.C. tunnel on Friday, police said.

Ronald Jerome Jordan Jr., 48, of Capitol Heights, was driving a Malibu northbound in the Third Street Tunnel when he rear-ended a Ford Transit Wagon at the exit to Massachusetts Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

Jordan did not stop after his car rear-ended the Ford, police said, adding that he fled northbound in the tunnel.

Police said that Jordan crossed lanes of traffic and began driving in the shoulder lane before getting back into the main traffic lanes, mounting a curb on the east side of the road, and striking a light pole.

Jordan died at a hospital following the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s “text tip line” at 50411.

