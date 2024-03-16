Live Radio
Police: 3 teenagers charged in Northwest DC armed carjacking

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 16, 2024, 7:56 PM

Three teenagers were arrested and charged on Thursday after D.C. police said they carjacked a vehicle in Northwest, which was found by their helicopter.

Those teens — two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old — were charged by police with armed carjacking, police said in a news release.

Just after 6 p.m. on March 14, police went to the 700 block of Lamont Street near the MedStar Washington Hospital Center on reports that a carjacking was taking place. A man told police that one of the teens pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of his car. Another teen told him to get his kid out of the car, which he did, and then the teens drove off.

Police said that their Air Support Unit helicopter found the stolen vehicle with the teens less than 15 minutes later and arrested them.

Below is a map of the location where the armed carjacking took place:

