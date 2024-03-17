Metrorail to open early to get runners to cherry blossom 10 miler’s starting line

If you're wondering how you're going to reach the starting line for the District's Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run in April, there's an option that will alleviate the stress of needing to park downtown.

If you’re wondering how you’re going to reach the starting line for the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run in April, there’s an option that will alleviate the stress of needing to park in downtown D.C.

Metrorail is opening two hours early on Sunday, April 7 so runners can hop on the train to get to the annual race.

Metro will run its normal service beginning at 5 a.m., with the closest station to the start and finish lines being the Smithsonian station on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines. An alternative to that station is the Federal Triangle or L’Enfant Plaza stops.

Metro said that the early service for the race was approved under new guidelines issued last year, which allow Metro to provide additional service for large-scale events expecting 10,000 or more people.

The Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run attracts more than 17,000 runners from around the world to D.C., according to its website.

More Cherry Blossom Festival News

In theme with the race and the National Cherry Blossom Festival, Metro launched its three cherry blossom-themed buses and six-car train wrapped in pictures of the trees. The themed buses and railcars can be tracked by clicking on the special events tab on WMATA’s website and following the cherry blossom icon.

Want more details on how to get around town during the Cherry Blossom Festival? Find WTOP’s detailed guide here.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.