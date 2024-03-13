Judge releases Casa Ruby founder from jail ahead of fraud, money laundering trial

A judge ruled Tuesday that former LGBTQ nonprofit founder Ruby Corado will be released from jail ahead of her trial for fraud and money laundering charges.

Corado, 53, is charged with money laundering and defrauding two pandemic-era loan programs. She is accused of fleeing to El Salvador after facing accusations of stealing the money that was meant for the Casa Ruby nonprofit.

Federal prosecutors said Corado received more than a $1 million in taxpayer-backed emergency relief funds intended to support Casa Ruby, which provided housing and other support to LGBTQ+ youth. Prosecutors said Corado allegedly funneled at least $150,000 to her private offshore bank accounts in El Salvador, which she used for personal use.

In a statement provided to WTOP on Tuesday, a spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Corado would be released Wednesday morning to “a third-party custodian.”

In court on Friday, March 8, Corado’s public defender with the office of the Federal Public Defender said Corado’s sister, who lives in suburban Maryland, could serve as a third-party custodian if she was released.

Though Corado was called “a serious flight risk” by federal prosecutors, the third-party custodian release includes home confinement, GPS monitoring and passport revocation.

