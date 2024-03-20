Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Helicopter lands on National…

Helicopter lands on National Mall to transport officer injured by fleeing car

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 20, 2024, 1:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
U.S. Park Police helicopter lands on the National Mall

A helicopter landed on the National Mall in D.C. on Wednesday to transport a U.S. Park Police officer who was hurt by a fleeing car.

It happened on Wednesday around noon near 12th Street. Park Police said the officer was hurt by a “vehicle fleeing a traffic stop.” Anyone with information should contact Park Police at 202-610-7505.

The officer has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police said there is no danger to the public.

Below is the area where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up