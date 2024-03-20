Helicopter lands on National Mall to transport officer injured by fleeing car

A helicopter landed on the National Mall in D.C. to transport a U.S. Park Police officer who was hurt by a fleeing car.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. U.S. Park Police helicopter lands on the National Mall

A helicopter landed on the National Mall in D.C. on Wednesday to transport a U.S. Park Police officer who was hurt by a fleeing car.

It happened on Wednesday around noon near 12th Street. Park Police said the officer was hurt by a “vehicle fleeing a traffic stop.” Anyone with information should contact Park Police at 202-610-7505.

The officer has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Police said there is no danger to the public.

Below is the area where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.