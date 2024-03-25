Missing French bulldog Recardito found after car stolen in Northwest DC

A missing French bulldog who was taken when its owner's car was stolen in D.C. has been reunited with its owner Monday.

The 4-year-old dog, named Recardito, was stolen after its owner’s car was stolen in Northwest D.C. on Sunday. Recardito was inside a parked car on 14th Street Northwest when the vehicle was stolen around 3 a.m. Recardito’s owner is a food-delivery driver who was picking up an order.

When Recardito’s owner returned to the car, it had been stolen with the dog inside.

D.C. police later found the car but not the dog. They announced Monday evening that the dog had been recovered earlier in the day.

Police released a photo of a suspect who may be linked to the dog’s disappearance.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

