Former DC police officer sentenced after chokeholds

A former D.C. police officer was sentenced Friday to six months in prison after two incidents where he performed prohibited chokeholds.

A former D.C. police officer was sentenced Friday to six months in prison after two incidents where he performed prohibited chokeholds.

Mark Lamont Clark, 57, received his sentence for two counts of deprivation of civil rights, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Clark was convicted back in May of 2023.

In addition to six months behind bars, Clark was ordered to two years of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Clark applied a prohibited chokehold to a victim, “causing bodily injury through an unlawful use of excessive force,” outside a McDonald’s on July 13, 2018.

Five days later, outside a McDonald’s on July 18, 2018, Clark “similarly escalated a verbal confrontation with a McDonald’s patron … and then applied a prohibited chokehold and a prohibited carotid artery hold … causing bodily injury.”

Clark was in uniform both times and both incidents were caught on his body-worn camera.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.