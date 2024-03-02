DC Del. Norton’s State of the Union guest? WMATA chief Clarke

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is bringing the head of WMATA to this year's State of the Union address.

Randy Clarke has been WMATA’s general manager and CEO since July of 2022.

“I’m pleased GM Clarke accepted my invitation to attend this year’s address as he will be an important partner in navigating the upcoming challenges with Metro,” Norton said in a statement.

“WMATA is critical to the D.C. area, which is heavily dependent on public transportation, so we must ensure Metro remains accessible and reliable by maintaining funding.”

“I look forward to attending the address, and hopefully taking a selfie or two, with GM Clarke.”

Some 800,000 riders use Metrorail and Metrobus every day in the capital region.

“I am honored to join Congresswoman Norton as her guest for the State of the Union address,” Clarke said.

“I appreciate her highlighting the critical role WMATA plays in a well functioning federal government and our region’s success. She has been a lifelong leader in investing in transit to advance equity, economic opportunity and sustainability. I am incredibly proud to represent the transit industry and all Metro employees who work tirelessly to safely move America.”

Norton, in a nonvoting role representing the District, has served as a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives since 1991.

