3 DC men indicted on murder, kidnapping, robbery charges in 2 Southeast shootings

Three D.C. men have been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder while armed in the January shooting death of a bystander outside of a convenience store.

Three D.C. men have been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder while armed in the January shooting death of a bystander outside of a Southeast convenience store, and other charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

Steven Metts, 18, Keondre Carroll, 21, and Jovontae Wallace, 19, were indicted Friday on one count of first-degree murder while armed, two counts of kidnapping while armed, one count of armed robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Both Metts and Carroll are each additionally charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and other related firearms charges.

On the evening of Jan. 23, the three men drove their vehicle to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast and fired approximately 29 shots, fatally striking bystander Raymond Ballard, according to a news release.

On Jan. 24, the men drove the same vehicle to the 4600 block of Livingston Road in Southeast and attempted to rob someone of a Moose Knuckle jacket, following the Metrobus the person fled into and boxing the bus in at the intersection, according to the release.

Two of the men boarded the bus with firearms and took the victim’s jacket. They then exited the bus, got back into the vehicle and began driving away while shooting at the bus, prosecutors said.

All three defendants are being held without bond, pending trial.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.