1 dead, firefighter injured in Northwest DC apartment fire

One person is dead and a firefighter was injured after a fire Thursday morning at a high-rise apartment building in Northwest D.C., according to officials.

This fire was in an apartment on the eighth floor of a Northwest D.C. 10-story apartment building mostly occupied by senior citizens. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS) Acting Fire Chief Andre Edwards addresses the media after the deadly fire. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

D.C. Fire and EMS said first responders were called to put out a two-alarm blaze at 8:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of M Street. The fire was in an apartment on the eighth floor of a 10-story apartment building mostly occupied by older adults and people with disabilities.

Black smoke was rising into the floors above when firefighters entered the high-rise and there was a mayday call from a firefighter as they fought the flames. The fire was knocked down by 9:13 a.m., according to a post on the social media platform X.

Acting Fire Chief Andre Edwards confirmed during a news conference that one resident died in the fire. The department said in a post on X their “thoughts and prayers are with family and friends.”

A firefighter and two other people were injured and taken to the hospital, but first responders said they don’t appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Update 2 Alarm Fire 1200 block M St NW. The fire is under control. 2 civilians & 1 firefighter transported with non life threatening injuries. We can provide no further info on victim found in fire apartment. We are also evaluating other patients #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/bt41hYYjRL — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024

