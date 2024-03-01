1 dead, firefighter injured in Northwest DC apartment fire

One person was killed and a firefighter was injured in a fire Thursday morning at a high-rise apartment building in Northwest D.C., according to officials.
D.C. Fire and EMS said first responders were called to put out a two-alarm blaze at 8:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of M Street. The fire was in an apartment on the eighth floor of a 10-story apartment building mostly occupied by older adults and people with disabilities.
Black smoke was rising into the floors above when firefighters entered the high-rise and there was a mayday call from a firefighter as they fought the flames. The fire was knocked down by 9:13 a.m., according to a post on the social media platform X.
Acting Fire Chief Andre Edwards confirmed during a news conference that one resident died in the fire. The department said in a post on X their “thoughts and prayers are with family and friends.”
A firefighter and two other people were injured and taken to the hospital, but first responders said they don’t appear to have life-threatening injuries.
Update 2 Alarm Fire 1200 block M St NW. The fire is under control. 2 civilians & 1 firefighter transported with non life threatening injuries. We can provide no further info on victim found in fire apartment. We are also evaluating other patients #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/bt41hYYjRL
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024
