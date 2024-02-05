Where to get a free cup of coffee in DC

In need of a jolt during the workweek? Some downtown D.C. coffee shops are handing a free cup of joe. Here's where to get one.

In need of a jolt during the workweek? Some downtown D.C. coffee shops are handing a free cup of joe. Here’s where to get one.

It’s part of the ongoing efforts to drive people to visit and spend time in the downtown area, which has been slow to rebound since the pandemic sent people working from home.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser attended the launch of the “Be Downtown Specials” Monday at the Roasting Plant, a new downtown coffee shop.

“The real story of downtown [is] that businesses are opening, D.C. residents are working here, and residents are supporting our businesses,” Bowser said, adding that more people are returning to the office during the workweek.

More than 40 restaurants will offer morning, lunch, and happy hour specials throughout February and March. Ten coffee shops will offer a free cup of coffee to visitors every Monday morning starting Feb. 12 through March 4. Participating coffee shops include:

Roasting Plant at 1211 Connecticut Ave. NW

Compass Coffee at 435 11th St. NW

Compass Coffee at 1401 I St. NW

Compass Coffee at 1301 K St. NW

Compass Coffee at 849 18th St. NW

Compass Coffee at 1703 H St. NW

Compass Coffee at 650 F St. NW

Compass Coffee at 1023 7th St. NW

Slipstream at 1201 New York Ave.

Slipstream at 1333 14th St. NW

Urban Roast at 916 G St. NW

Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) said in a statement, that he is thrilled with the initiative that would encourage local workers and visitors “to enjoy the diverse culinary experiences our city has to offer.”

Bowser said, downtown has almost 25% of all restaurants in D.C. and supporting them is “key to the D.C. comeback.”

Sean Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington — which is supporting the initiative — said it will push those coming back to D.C. to “go to work and to tour our beautiful attractions here.” Townsend also stressed the importance of government and the business community working together to support local businesses.

For a full list of participating restaurants and coffee shops in the “Be Downtown Specials” initiative, visit the Be Downtown website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.