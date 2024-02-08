More Amazon delivery lockers coming to DC police stations: Will they help curb package theft?

D.C. police announced this week they are expanding a program that allows Amazon customers to have their packages safely and securely delivered to lockers located at police stations.

The Metropolitan Police Department today announced the expansion of its Amazon Lockers Program, adding two additional lockers at police stations in Northwest. (AP/David Zalubowski) The Metropolitan Police Department today announced the expansion of its Amazon Lockers Program, adding two additional lockers at police stations in Northwest. (AP/David Zalubowski) After a year of successful testing, D.C. police announced this week they are expanding a program that allows Amazon customers to have their packages safely and securely delivered to lockers located at police stations.

As part of the Amazon Lockers program, lockers have been installed at two additional police stations in Northwest D.C.

The new locations are the Second District station at 3320 Idaho Ave. NW and the Fourth District station at 6001 Georgia Ave. NW.

In 2022, the police department rolled out the program at the Sixth District’s main station and substation, establishing D.C. as the first city in the nation to implement the lockers outside of police stations.

The issue of package thefts has been impacting neighborhoods citywide.

Under the program, when D.C.-area residents place an order on Amazon, they will be shown an option to have their packages delivered to one of the currently-operating police station locker locations.

Amazon lockers can now be found at the following D.C. police locations:

Second District station at 3320 Idaho Ave. NW

Fourth District station at 6001 Georgia Ave. NW

Sixth District station at 5002 Hayes St. NE

Sixth District substation at 701 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

“We have to address all forms of crime, not just violent or property-related offenses. We need to consider anything that impacts our community and its residents,” said Fifth District Commander Sylvan Altieri, who originated the partnership with Amazon during his time as an inspector in the Sixth District.

The police department said it intends to extend the presence of Amazon lockers to all seven districts in the coming months.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.