Mardi Gras at The Wharf: Let the good times roll without leaving DC

Mardi Gras at The Wharf. (Courtesy The Wharf) Mardi Gras at The Wharf. (Courtesy The Wharf) Are you looking for a fun way to celebrate Mardi Gras without going to New Orleans next week? Have no fear; Mardi Gras at The Wharf is here.

The celebration kicks off Saturday Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. This is the sixth year of Mardi Gras at the Wharf and Julie Keleti, senior manager of media and marketing at The Wharf, said those who attend are in for a treat. She said they may even mistake The Wharf for Bourbon Street.

The Mardi Gras parade, which starts at 3:30 p.m., will feature plenty of floats and beads, plus performances “by our favorite D.C. mascots,” Keleti said, including the Racing Presidents from the Washington Nationals, Slapshot from the Washington Capitals and G-Wiz from the Washington Wizards.

There will also be arts and crafts for kids and live music from local bands, such as Naptown Brass Band, Too Much Talent Band, The Experience Band & Show, and the Crush Funk Brass Band. And it wouldn’t be Mardi Gras without Hurricanes — the New Orleans signature cocktail — that will be made at Thrashers Rum!

“Highly recommend that everyone arrive early,” Keleti said. “Come and enjoy our restaurants, Mardi Gras themed food and beverage offerings. Many of our restaurants are offering fun Mardi Gras themed food offerings for lunch and brunch.”

The celebration is completely free and no tickets are needed. The party ends at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show begins at 6:30 p.m.

You can find more information online.

