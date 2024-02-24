Howard U. poll shows good news for former President Trump

A new poll conducted in Michigan by the Howard University Initiative on Public Opinion shows President Biden’s support among Black voters has dropped to 49%, while former President Trump's support has ballooned to 26%, which is three times what he received in 2020.

In 2020, President Joe Biden received 94% of the Black vote in the state of Michigan, which was seven percentage points higher than the national average.

While the poll showed growth for the former president, it also revealed a gender gap.



“It’s African American men that are more likely to support the former president than their female counterparts,” said Terri Adams-Fuller, director of the Howard University Initiative on Public Opinion.

She pointed out the biggest concerns the polled voters had for both Biden and Trump.

“The top two concerns for Biden were age (38%) and then no concerns (17%). For Trump, it was morals/values (29%) and track record (28%).”



While nearly half of those polled said their political leanings have changed over the last five years, a majority agree that the top issues they care about are the economy, jobs, affordable housing and income inequality.



On Friday, Howard hosted a town hall and shared highlights from the Michigan poll.



During the Q&A portion of the meeting, the topic turned to a certain Howard alumni. If there is a drop in passion for President Biden among Black voters, why does the first women of color vice president not have more of a public role in the campaign?



Student panelist Tariah Hyland, president of the Howard chapter of Black Girls Vote, said, “You don’t really see much of what VP Harris has going on. It feels intentional, but doesn’t seem the most strategic.”

