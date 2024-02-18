DC police release photos of suspect in shooting of 10-year-old boy

Law enforcement is seeking the community's help in identifying a suspect in the shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Southeast on Saturday.

D.C. police have released surveillance camera footage of their suspect — and the suspect’s vehicle — in the shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Southeast on Saturday.

Law enforcement is seeking the community’s help in identifying this suspect, according to a news release from the police department.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3400 block of 13th Place SE — near the Congress Heights Metro Station — for the report of a shooting.

When officers got there, they found a 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

The boy was with his mother at the time of the shooting. The mother was uninjured, Seventh District Commander LaShay Makal said at a press briefing Saturday night.

“We’re very early in investigative stages. But what we can provide is that we do not believe he was the intended target of this situation. What we do have is evidence that shows he may have gotten caught between two individuals shooting at one another,” Makal said.

Law enforcement does not believe that the boy’s mother was the target of the shooting either, Makal said.

Police described the child’s injuries as non-life-threatening, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the suspect, vehicle or incident to call police at (202) 727-9099 or send a text tip 50411.

