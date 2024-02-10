10-year-old boy shot in Southeast DC

A 10-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a Saturday night shooting in Southeast D.C.

A 10-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a Saturday night shooting in Southeast D.C.

Seventh District Commander LaShay Makal said it happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of 13th Place, blocks from the Congress Heights Metro Station.

“When we got here, we located our victim, a 10-year-old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg,” Makal said during a briefing.

She said he was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing.

“We’re very early in investigative stages. But what we can provide is that we do not believe he was the intended target of this situation. What we do have is evidence that shows he may have gotten caught between two individuals shooting at one another,” Makal said.

She added that the boy was with his mother at the time. Like her son, police don’t believe she was involved with the conflict either. She was uninjured.

“As we continue to say, please put the guns down,” Makal said.

Police are working to find camera footage of the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, or text at 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting occurred.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.