Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC leaders look to…

DC leaders look to increase safety on Taft Bridge by raising pedestrian barriers

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

February 10, 2024, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Taft Bridge public meeting
There was a public meeting Saturday to gather community input on the design of a railing improvement project for D.C.’s Taft Bridge. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
Taft Bridge railing redesign
The new design would increase the height of barriers placed on either side of the bridge from 4 to 8 feet. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
Taft Bridge railing redesign
Officials hope to complete the railings final design by the fall. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
Yuji Nishioka giving a presentation
Yuji Nishioka, the project’s lead architect, giving a presentation. (WTOP/Grace Newton)
WTOP/Grace Newton
(1/4)
Taft Bridge public meeting
Taft Bridge railing redesign
Taft Bridge railing redesign
Yuji Nishioka giving a presentation

Between 2010 and 2022, D.C. saw 26 bridge-related fatalities. Half of those happened on the Taft Bridge over Rock Creek Park.

Now, lawmakers are looking for community input on how to improve the bridge’s safety.

D.C.’s Department of Transportation and Department of Behavioral Health hosted a public meeting Saturday to gather community input on the design of a railing improvement project for the bridge.

According to the project’s website, the design is meant to “incorporate the existing features of the Taft Bridge to minimize impact to the historic fabric of the bridge.”

The Taft Bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003.

Officials said they’ve been working on the new design for 10 months. It would increase the height of barriers placed on either side of the bridge from 4 to 8 feet.

Alternative designs considered include the addition of a glass panel or a net to either side.

“I looked at earlier designs, which would have been effective, but less beautiful,” one community member said. “I think we’ve got a good one here.”

But, of course, aesthetic was not the only consideration in the railing’s redesign.

“This is a public health project with a transportation asset,” said Richard Bebout, chief of crisis services for the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health.

“And the principles that really drive our operation here are increasing access to care and decreasing access to lethal means.”

Community member Chelsea Van Thof’s partner died by suicide on the Taft. She recalls seeing police lights through the barrier that’s currently placed on the Duke Ellington Memorial Bridge, just perpendicular to Taft Bridge, the night he died.

“Once I learned why there was a barrier on one and not the other and started learning more about how effective barriers are, I kind of made it my mission to make sure that nobody you know, has the Taft as an option when they’re in a temporary crisis,” Van Thof said.

“Also, that nobody who loves someone in crisis has to experience the loss of someone to suicide, you know, particularly with this method or otherwise.”

Officials hope to complete the railings final design by the fall.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up