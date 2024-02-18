DC children’s gospel choir celebrates 30 years onstage

Their voices are powerful and distinct. They are 40 of the District’s youngest gospel singers who make up the Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir.

The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir.(Courtesy Michele Fowlin) The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir.(Courtesy Michele Fowlin) And this year marks the group’s 30th anniversary onstage, singing gospel music’s message of joy and hope.

“The kids are the closest space to God,” Michele Fowlin, the group’s longtime artistic director, said. “They still have that purity. This is why the message resounds.”

The choir started in December 1993 as a way to give children in D.C. an outlet to sing gospel music beyond church walls.

The rigorous practice sessions and distinguished performances are also designed to keep them occupied, a vehicle to stay out of trouble. Joining the choir has led to some unforgettable experiences for its members over the last three decades.

Children of the Gospel (COTG) has performed at the White House and sang with top-performing gospel artists, including Grammy-winning singers Richard Smallwood and Yolanda Adams.

“They’re singing for presidents and ambassadors,” Fowlin told WTOP. “It’s an opportunity to be with top-notch gospel artists — where do you get that?”

The young singers, who range from ages nine to 18, must audition to get into the group. Fowlin’s team rates them on their singing, movement and musicianship, which includes sight-reading sheet music.

But, she said, the experience of being in the choir teaches more than music.

“You’re learning about discipline, life skills and how to be in relationships with people who sometimes you might not like,” she said. “You’re learning about poise and how you speak and your stage presence. There are so many life lessons that go just beyond gospel.”

Fowlin has led Children of the Gospel for 18 years. She remembers hearing the group sing for the first time and knew then that she wanted to direct the young choir.

She said some of her former students have even brought their children to audition and sing in the group.

“They know what was given to them when they were a part of it,” Fowlin said. “It gave them opportunity and they found their voice, literally. Their singing voice and who they were as individuals. They pay great homage to what COTG instilled in them.”

Children of the Gospel has several concerts planned this year to celebrate its anniversary, including one scheduled tonight at the Kennedy Center that honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Living the Dream … Singing the Dream.”

When asked what the next 30 years hold for the children’s choir, Fowlin said: change.

“As the world begins to morph, so do we,” she said. “Right now, they’re very much into musical theater and social justice. We have to keep moving with the times. We have to keep spreading the youthfulness and the message of love, hope and encouragement.”

