WATCH: Firefighters make dramatic crane rescue in Northwest DC

Jenna Romaine | jenna.romaine@wtop.com

January 23, 2024, 12:37 PM

A construction worker is safe on solid ground again following a dramatic rescue on Tuesday morning.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to an emergency call at the 600 block Park Rd NW at 7:16 a.m. after a construction worker was injured on the roof of a four-story building site.

Firefighters secured the injured worker in a rescue basket, called a stokes, and then used the construction site’s crane to lower the worker and an accompanying firefighter to the ground.

The unidentified construction worker was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Watch the dramatic rescue unfold in the video below.

Hi-angle rescue at 600 block Park Road NW

Jenna Romaine

