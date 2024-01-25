Transfusions in transit: DC Fire and EMS to provide new trauma care in the field

D.C. Fire and EMS will soon be able to perform blood transfusions at trauma scenes, a move that officials said will improve the possible outcomes for patients suffering from severe blood loss.

Dr. David Vitberg, assistant medical director with D.C. Fire and EMS, said during a Thursday news conference that the mortality rate for trauma patients suffering from hemorrhagic shock or severe bleeding is high, about 20%.

“Reducing death from hemorrhage is an area where we have the potential to make a profoundly positive impact on patient outcomes in the District,” he said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the new program, a partnership involving D.C. Fire and EMS,

George Washington University Hospital and the American Red Cross, “will allow our paramedics to deliver blood on site so that they can start lifesaving transfusions in the ambulance when they reach the patient.”

D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said his agency has tracked the progress of similar programs across the country, including in Loudoun County, Virginia.

“We’ve watched what they’ve done, we’ve learned from them, and I think we’re ready to bring this high level of care to our patients,” Donnelly said.

Vitberg said through the program, George Washington University Hospital’s blood bank will make blood collected and supplied by the American Red Cross available to D.C. Fire and EMS in carefully controlled facilities.

EMS supervisors who have received specialized training are “designated as our EMS transfusionists,” Vitberg said, adding that at first, the program will roll out in just a few spaces. That’s because the blood needed for the program is in very short supply.

“It’s logistically and completely impractical to put units of blood on every ambulance and every supervisor vehicle,” Vitberg said.

Although the program’s using just four EMS Supervisor vehicles, Vitberg said “we can, with any of those vehicles and any of those personnel, reach any corner of the District for any patient that needs blood.”

Dr. Emily Coberly, with the American Red Cross, said when a trauma patient experiences blood loss, “patients lose not just their red blood cells, which are transporting oxygen to their body, they’re also losing plasma that contains clotting factors and their platelets, which help their blood to clot.”

She said all blood types are in demand, but in handling trauma cases, type O is most useful.

“Type O red blood cells are known as the universal donor because they can be given to patients of all blood types safely,” Coberly said.

In January, the American Red Cross announced there’s a nationwide blood shortage, and has urged the public to consider donating blood. At Thursday’s news conference announcing the D.C. Fire and EMS Whole Blood Program, Bowser told attendees, “I encourage everyone who’s comfortable doing so, to donate blood.”

