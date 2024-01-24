Shooting involving police officer in Northwest DC; roads nearby closed

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Capitol and New York Avenue, according to D.C. police.

D.C. police are on the scene of a shooting that’s believed to have involved a police officer in Northwest on Wednesday, but officials have not said whether anyone was wounded.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Capitol Street and New York Avenue, according to D.C. police. Police referred to the incident as an “officer involved shooting” but offered no other details about what happened.

Some nearby roads are shut down as police investigate including North Capitol Street between P and M streets and the Unit Block of O Street, NW, according to police.

The police department is expected to hold a news conference about the shooting.

