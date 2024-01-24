Live Radio
Shooting involving police officer in Northwest DC; roads nearby closed

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

January 24, 2024, 12:18 PM

D.C. police responded to a shooting that’s believed to have involved a police officer in Northwest on Jan. 24, 2024. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The shooting happened near the intersection of North Capitol Street and New York Avenue. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
Some nearby roads are shut down as police investigate including North Capitol Street between P and M streets and the Unit Block of O Street, NW. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
D.C. police are on the scene of a shooting that’s believed to have involved a police officer in Northwest on Wednesday, but officials have not said whether anyone was wounded.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Capitol Street and New York Avenue, according to D.C. police. Police referred to the incident as an “officer involved shooting” but offered no other details about what happened.

Some nearby roads are shut down as police investigate including North Capitol Street between P and M streets and the Unit Block of O Street, NW, according to police.

The police department is expected to hold a news conference about the shooting.

Here’s a map of the area where police said the shooting happened.

