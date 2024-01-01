Runners ‘set the tone’ for a healthy 2024 with DC 5K

Runners in D.C. who made New Year's resolutions around exercise got off to a good start Monday, racing through various downtown landmarks, including the Wilson Building and the U.S. Capitol.

WTOP's Nick Iannelli reports on how some runners started 2024 in a healthy way.

As the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, a wave of optimism and determination may sweep over many people, inspiring them to make resolutions for the coming year.

Among the most common resolutions is the commitment to get healthier through exercise and a better diet.

Runners in D.C. got off to a good start Monday as they gathered in Freedom Plaza for the city’s 10th annual “Fresh Start 5K.”

“It’s a nice way to get fitness as a part of your life and to set momentum,” said runner Malik Al-Jame. “It’s a friendly, fast course, so it’s a nice way to start the year.”

The 5K, which is about 3 miles, started and finished at Freedom Plaza.

It included views of the Wilson Building, the U.S. Capitol and various downtown landmarks.

Runner Chloe Maignan planned to keep a pace of about one mile every seven minutes, but at the last moment she decided to kick it up a notch and try for a 6-minute mile.

“It feels good to wake up this morning and run off all the negative energy of last year and start fresh,” Maignan said.

Victoria Anderson, another runner, said the event “sets the tone” for 2024.

“You’ve done something positive for yourself in the first 12 hours of the year,” Anderson said.

WTOP's Nick Iannelli speaks to runners at D.C.'s 10th annual “Fresh Start 5K.”