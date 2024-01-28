One of DC’s most prominent cheese experts retires after nearly 60 years

A man with sophisticated taste and knowledge has retired after nearly 60 years of helping Washingtonians pair wine and cheese.

Carlos Estrada, 79, had a 58-year career as one of the District’s most prominent cheese mongers. Beginning in 1965 at the former Georgetown Wine and Cheese, Estrada tickled some of the most sophisticated palates in the nation’s capital with his cheeses at White House, congressional and embassy parties and at some of the best local restaurants.

“I taste the wines before I decide what to select, but I consult with my group too … and of course I worked really hard I put a lot of hours mentally and physically in the store … and then of course, I read a lot,” Estrada said.

Earlier this month, Estrada was honored with a retirement party at Calvert Woodley Fine Wines and Spirits where he managed the cheese department for more than 38 years.

“So many people came to say goodbye and wish me luck,” Estrada said. “It was unbelievable. I am still overwhelmed.”

At Calvert Woodley, there are more than 250 different types of cheeses from more than 20 countries.

“I know every importer, I have worked with so many people that I have learned, (and) they have learned for me,” Estrada said. “We discussed not only the cheese, but because … usually in France, there’s three or four producers in the same region making cheese … so we have to choose, which is the one that we like the most for our clientele.”

One of the reason’s Estrada excelled as a cheese monger, besides his deep knowledge and personality, is his passion about cheese.

“It’s the trilogy of the table, because … it’s three things that are a must on the table, one is wine, the other one is cheese and the other one is bread … cheese is part of the meal, cheese complies with so many good things and even digestion of your heavy food,” Estrada said.

Which are the greatest cheeses?

“France produce over 350 different types of cheeses, and which is the best? It’s unfair. They’re all different. They’re all very good,” Estrada said.

Estrada reflected on his nearly 60-year career in the Washington cheese business.

“Everything is opportunity … and I guess I came at the right time. And of course, I gave all the best that I could give … I am very lucky and very fortunate that I … took it very seriously … I was very fanatic for cheese,” said Estrada.

Offering an example of a pairing Estrada pointed to some Italian wines combined with cheese.

“Montepulciano with a good Reggiano Parmigiano … it’s a great combination. A good Barolo, a good Barbaresco: that’s a meal by itself. … It is fantastic,” said Estrada.

