Md. man arrested in Thanksgiving weekend shooting death of DC man

Andre Hicks, 40, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, has been charged in the shooting death of a 34-year-old D.C. man.

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday in connection to the Thanksgiving shooting death of a D.C. man in Northeast, police said.

D.C. police officers responded around 9:10 p.m. on the night of Nov. 25 to the 13-hundred block of Florida Avenue in Northeast for reports of a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found Daniel Lamont Adams, 34, of Southeast, being treated by members of DC Fire and EMS. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police said the shooting itself happened in the 17-hundred block of Benning Road in Northeast.

Thursday, with a warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Andre Hicks, 40, of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

He’s been charged with first-degree murder while armed and is being held without bond pending a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24, according to court documents.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

