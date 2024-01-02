Man robbed of pricey Canada Goose jacket at gunpoint in DC

The owner of an expensive Canada Goose jacket was the target of a New Year's Day armed robbery in Northwest D.C., according to authorities. It's a crime D.C. police have said is all too familiar.

Officers showed up to the area of 400 T Street NW at around 4:20 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery. A man told police one robber approached him from behind and pointed a rifle at his back, while another armed individual got out of a dark gray vehicle with tinted windows and demanded the man hand over his belongings. He did so, and the robbers sped off in the vehicle, heading east on T Street, according to police.

The man told police that during the robbery, the person behind him fired their rifle at someone across the street, striking someone’s bedroom window. Police said multiple witnesses heard gunshots and saw the dark gray vehicle driving away from the scene. No injuries were reported.

According to a police report, the man’s black Canada Goose jacket was stolen during the robbery. His jacket was valued at $900, but some Canada Goose jackets can cost more than $1,600, making them a target for thieves.

D.C. police warned last winter about a string of robberies targeting owners of the luxury coats.

During Monday’s robbery, police said the man’s wallet and yoga bag were also stolen. Police have not made any arrests in the case.

