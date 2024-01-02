DC police release photo of suspect in deadly New Year’s hotel shooting

The picture came from surveillance cameras nearby the hotel and police shared it Tuesday with hopes of identifying the suspect.

D.C. police have released a photo of a suspect in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman who was killed early Monday at a Northwest hotel during a New Year’s party.

The picture came from surveillance cameras nearby the hotel in Friendship Heights and police shared it Tuesday with hopes of identifying the suspect in what appears to be the District’s first homicide of 2024.

Police identified the woman who was fatally shot as Ashlei Hinds, of Clinton, Maryland.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Military Road at around 1:20 a.m., according to police. Hinds was found inside a hotel room on the seventh floor, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

D.C. Ward 3 Council member Matt Frumin said in a social media post the woman was shot by another party attendee at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Military Road.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Police have asked that anyone with information call the department at (202) 727-9099. Anonymous tips can be texted to 50411.

