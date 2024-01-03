District agrees to boost nutrition benefits after DC Council signaled it might sue mayor

D.C.'s Department of Human Services will move forward with temporarily increasing food assistance benefits -- funded by the "Give SNAP a Raise" bill -- for more than 145,000 recipients.

More than 145,000 recipients of food assistance benefits in D.C. will be getting more aid for much of 2024.

In a statement Wednesday night, the director of D.C.’s Department of Human Services said DHS will move forward with the implementation of the temporary SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) increase funded in a “Give SNAP a Raise” bill passed last year.

“Due to major budget shortfalls and workload pressures, in November I advised the Mayor that it is in best interest of residents to prioritize sustaining vital human services programs, over administering a new temporary local SNAP supplement,” Laura Zeilinger said in the statement.

“While fiscal and administrative pressures still exist, this evening I advised the Mayor that DHS will make this program work while we attempt to solve ongoing challenges.”

The 10% boost in benefits amounts to about $40 million in funding. The “Give SNAP a Raise” bill, passed by the D.C. Council in March, will increase benefits between January and September of 2024.

In late December, Mayor Muriel Bowser suggested she would refuse to increase funding for a short-term SNAP increase, instead pushing for the council to look for more “sustainable” ways to use the funding. The D.C. Council responded days later by threatening to sue Bowser.

“Food is important. And there are a lot of folks who struggle to get the food, let alone nutritious food. That’s what these benefits are about,” council Chairman Phil Mendelson said.

Robert White, at-large member of the D.C. Council, called Bowser’s record on assistance programs for those in need “a disturbing pattern.”

In a statement to WTOP, the mayor’s office said Bowser has “funded and implemented a multitude of programs designed to put cash in people’s pockets while also putting them on the road to a good paying job and affordable housing.”

The mayor’s office said Bowser has spoken to council members about alternative, permanent ways to provide food support to those living in the District.

“We hope to continue these conversations, and our goal is for the Council and the Executive to work together on more sustainable food investments. As our budgets tighten, we have a responsibility to first fund and sustain critical housing, shelter, and the cash and food assistance benefits already in place,” the statement read.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.