4-month-old baby girl found after Jeep stolen in Georgetown with her inside

A 4-month-old baby girl was located safely after a white Jeep was stolen in Georgetown on Friday evening with the child inside, according to D.C. police.

Authorities say it happened around 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of M Street NW.

The baby girl — who police say was wearing a pink snowsuit — was later found safe in Southeast about an hour later on the porch of a home before being reunited with her mother.

Assistant Chief Darnel Robinson provides an update to the stolen auto with a 4-month-old female inside, that occurred in the 3000 block of M Street, NW pic.twitter.com/K2NLDtMQzb — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 6, 2024

D.C. police Assistant Chief of Patrol Services Darnel Robinson said the child was found after “a knock on the door” at a home in the 1500 block of 28th Street — which, Robinson noted, is a block away from the Sixth District Substation.

He said police often see that thieves will jump into cars that are left idling.

“It is unfortunate that a 4-month[-old] child was in the back seat, regardless of how it (the carjacking) was done,” Robinson said.

“The main thing is that the 4-month-old child was reunited with her mom. And as we immediately alerted our surrounding jurisdiction, saturated the area and took precautionary measures and everything that we could possibly do to locate this child. And we’re glad to know that the young lady is back with her mom,” he added.

Police are continuing to search for the stolen car and the suspects. They say the Jeep has a missing gas cap door.

Authorities say that if you see the vehicle or have any information about this case, call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the Jeep was stolen:

