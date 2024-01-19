19-year-old killed at Deanwood double shooting identified

A 19-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in a double shooting Monday afternoon near the Deanwood Metro station in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police said on Wednesday that 19-year-old Tyreek Sheldon Moore, of Northeast, was shot around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. He died at the scene.

Another juvenile male, who has not been identified, was also shot but transferred to a hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. His current status is unknown.

The two teens were traveling northbound inside a stolen Kia on Minnesota Avenue, when another vehicle pulled up next to them and at least one person inside opened fire.

The suspect vehicle, described as “a light-in-color Acura sedan” by D.C. Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Ramey Kyle on Monday, was later recovered unoccupied in the Sixth District on Tuesday.

Kyle said other people inside the stolen Kia ran away after the shooting, and police are looking for them as possible witnesses to the incident.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or anonymously send a tip to the department by sending a text message to 50411.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

