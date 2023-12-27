Why the wrong plumber could drain your wallet

The holiday season can be a busy time for plumbers, but experts say finding the right one could save you big time.

Washington Consumers Checkbook evaluated more than 200 plumbers for quality and price to help homeowners out.

While some of them were pretty good, others were not.

“Many consumers complained about being overcharged, dealing with no shows, dishonesty, and repairs and installation work that just didn’t hold up,” said Kevin Brasler, who is the executive editor of Washington Consumers Checkbook.

He also said that, in some cases, the prices were higher.

“Our undercover shoppers collected prices for the same routine plumbing jobs. Some quoted prices for the exact same work that were three times higher than their competitors,” Brasler said.

His advice for consumers: “If you need plumbing repairs, explain over the phone in advance exactly what’s wrong and ask the company how it computes its charges. If possible, obtain a price quote over the phone in advance. If they can’t do that, at least ask how much they’ll charge to show up and provide a fixed price to fix the problem.”

Brasler also said consumers should shop around for the best price and quality of work.

“If you have an installation job, say you need a new water heater or want remodeling work, it’s critical to get prices from several plumbing contractors in advance,” Brasler said. “By getting multiple bids, you’ll find you can save thousands of dollars, just by using a contractor that charges reasonable fees.”