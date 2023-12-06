Washington Post journalists plan strike amid contract negotiations

Unionized journalists and other staff at The Washington Post in D.C. and around the world are set to strike for 24 hours starting Thursday.

According to The Washington Post Guild, around 700 reporters, editors, photographers and other staff will strike for the day.

The Guild said management has been negotiating in bad faith for the past 18 months during contract talks. It said management is unwilling to offer fair wages that keep up with inflation and compete with other news outlets.

At the same time, the paper has laid off 40 people. The company is also looking for employees to take 240 voluntary buyouts in order to reduce the workforce by 10%.

Staff in D.C. plan to picket in front of their K Street headquarters in downtown D.C., from 8 a.m. until midnight on Dec. 7.

In a letter to readers, the Guild asked subscribers to not “engage with any Washington Post content” during the span of the strike.

It’s unclear how the strike may disrupt coverage.

The paper is projecting to end the year with a $100 million loss. William Lewis, former publisher of the Wall Street Journal, is expected to take over management of The Washington Post in January.

WTOP has reached out to The Washington Post for comment.