Street closures for Sunday’s Jingle All the Way race in DC

The Jingle All the Way 5K/15K race happens in the District Sunday.
That means there will be road closures, per D.C. police and U.S. Park Police.
These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by D.C. police from around 6 a.m. to noon:
- 1200 block of Maine Avenue SW
- Maine Avenue from Interstate 395 westbound to Independence Avenue SW
- Ninth Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW
- Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66 NW
- Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive NW
- Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway NW
These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by U.S. Park Police from around 6 a.m. to noon:
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle SW
- East Basin Drive SW
- East and West Potomac parks
- Homefront Drive SW
- Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street SW
- Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street SW
- Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street NW
- Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW
- Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive SW
- Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway
- Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW
- Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive to Virginia Avenue NW
In addition to the street closures, there will be parking restrictions along the race route, which will have emergency no parking signs posted. D.C. police also want to warn drivers that they’ll be ticketed and towed if their vehicles “are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs.”
The race will include a section of Rock Creek Parkway, views of the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial and the Tidal Basin. Just like in last year’s event, the area around the Washington Monument is the location of the start and finish lines.