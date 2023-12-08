Street closures for Sunday’s Jingle All the Way race in DC

The Jingle All the Way 5K/15K race happens in the District Sunday. That means there will be road closures. Find out more.

That means there will be road closures, per D.C. police and U.S. Park Police.

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by D.C. police from around 6 a.m. to noon:

1200 block of Maine Avenue SW

Maine Avenue from Interstate 395 westbound to Independence Avenue SW

Ninth Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66 NW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive NW

Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway NW

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic by U.S. Park Police from around 6 a.m. to noon:

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle SW

East Basin Drive SW

East and West Potomac parks

Homefront Drive SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street SW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street NW

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive SW

Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive to Virginia Avenue NW

In addition to the street closures, there will be parking restrictions along the race route, which will have emergency no parking signs posted. D.C. police also want to warn drivers that they’ll be ticketed and towed if their vehicles “are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs.”

The race will include a section of Rock Creek Parkway, views of the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial and the Tidal Basin. Just like in last year’s event, the area around the Washington Monument is the location of the start and finish lines.