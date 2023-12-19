Police: DC man arrested after 911 call confessing to fatal shooting of 2 brothers

On Dec. 12, two brothers, 28-year-old Octavio Quintano and 35-year-old Osmine Quintano were found shot to death behind an SUV on 4th Street in Northeast, according to police.

A D.C. man was arrested Monday for shooting and killing two brothers after a verbal altercation last week.

Two brothers, 28-year-old Octavio Quintano and 35-year-old Osmine Quintano were found shot to death behind an SUV on 4th Street in Northeast just after midnight on Dec. 12, according to D.C. police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

On Saturday, 24-year-old Ronzoni Jackson, Jr., called 911 and said that he is “wanted for murder,” according to court documents.

Documents show that in call transcript, Jackson said he was drunk and didn’t remember why he shot the men. He also said that “when he gets to the jail he is going to die,” according to the transcript.

Police said surveillance footage from the shooting shows Jackson and the brothers in a “verbal altercation based on their body language.”

Jackson shot Osmine and then shot Octavio. According to the court documents, Jackson shot Octavio again while he was on the ground behind an SUV.

Jackson was brought in for a psychiatric evaluation after he made the 911 call.

He was later arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. Jackson was arraigned in D.C. Superior Court and pleaded not guilty. He’s being held without bond until his preliminary hearing on Jan. 2, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A GoFundMe for the family of the brothers has raised more than $15,000 as of Tuesday morning.