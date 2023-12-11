Police: 85-year-old man fatally stabbed 81-year-old wife inside Northwest DC apartment

An 85-year-old man has been arrested and charged with stabbing his wife to death over the weekend, according to D.C. police.

An 85-year-old man has been arrested and charged with stabbing his wife to death over the weekend, according to D.C. police.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in an apartment in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest, around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said 81-year-old Sharron Hilda Schwartz was found by the front door of her apartment with a stab wound to the body and that her husband, 85-year-old Steven Schwartz, was found upstairs with “self-inflicted injuries.”

Both were taken to the hospital, where Sharron Schwartz died. Steven Schwartz’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police, and he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Below is a map of where the stabbing happened: