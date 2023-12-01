National Arboretum’s Winter Festival offers unique holiday market with scenic backdrop

Saturday's Winter Festival at the National Arboretum will feature dozens of local vendors selling items ranging from small batch soaps to garden accessories.

It’s holiday shopping season, and if you’re looking to pick up some unique gifts, a holiday market at one of the most iconic spots in the nation’s capital might just have what you’re looking for.

Saturday’s Winter Festival at the National Arboretum will feature dozens of local vendors selling items ranging from small batch soaps to garden accessories and knitted bags and hats.

There will also be activities for kids, including face painting and nature-based crafts.

Craven Rand, executive director of Friends of the National Arboretum, told WTOP what makes this festival unique is that it pairs holiday shopping with a visually stunning and scenic landscape.

“My gosh, you’re coming to the Arboretum,” he said. “We’ve got 451 acres here at the National Arboretum — it contains many different national collections of plants and trees and shrubs.”

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Arboretum’s New York Avenue parking lot.

“We’d love to have you come out not only for the festival this weekend, but any other time you’d like to come out and experience the national treasure of the National Arboretum,” Rand said.

Admission to the festival is free, but visitors are encouraged to preregister online.

There will also be a Christmas tree sale at the same location Saturday and Sunday. A portion of the proceeds from the Winter Festival and Christmas tree sale will go toward Friends of the National Arboretum and the National Arboretum.

FONA is the primary nonprofit partner of the arboretum and provides garden-based education programs for D.C. students along with public events.