Man dead after shooting near L’Enfant Plaza Metro station

Nia Dumas | nia.dumas@wtop.com

December 26, 2023, 1:19 PM

A man is dead after being shot near the L’Enfant Plaza Metro station Tuesday morning in Southwest and D.C. police have released a photo of a suspect in the fatal shooting.

D.C. police said officers responded to the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Southwest after receiving a call at around 4:25 a.m.

A man with a gunshot wound was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said. The man’s identity has not been released.

Police also said they are on the lookout for a man who they believe to be the suspect.

Police have asked anyone with information about the suspect to call the department at 202-727-9099.

A map of where the shooting happened is below.

